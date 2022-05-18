Menu

Canada

Former Regina doctor found not guilty of sexually assaulting patients

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:48 pm
Sylvester Ukabam stands in front of Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following the conclusion of his trial. The former Regina doctor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting five of his female patients between 2010 and 2017. View image in full screen
Sylvester Ukabam stands in front of Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following the conclusion of his trial. The former Regina doctor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting five of his female patients between 2010 and 2017. MICKEY DJURIC /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Following a four-week trial, a former doctor accused of multiple sexual assaults has been found not guilty by a Regina judge.

Sylvester Ukabam, 76, was charged with seven counts of sexual assault that allegedly took place between 2010 and 2017. He pleaded not guilty to all of them as the trial began earlier this year.

Read more: Regina doctor pleads not guilty to sexual assaults

Five women, all former patients, testified they were sexually assaulted by Ukabam during medical exams he did as a gastroenterologist.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Brian Scherman said in a written decision that it’s possible four of the women were mistaken about what the doctor did during their exams.

The judge said the fifth woman received a chest exam, not a breast exam as the woman had alleged.

Read more: Former Regina doctor facing 5th sexual assault charge

Scherman found Ukabam not guilty on all charges saying after considering all of the evidence, there were no serious challenges to his credibility or reliability during cross-examination.

