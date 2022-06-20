Heat warning issued for London-Middlesex ahead of sweltering start to summer

Send this page to someone via email

Another week, another heat warning.

The London region is bracing for more of the sweltering temperatures it saw last week, with a new heat warning in place right in time for the official start of summer.

The warning, in place for most of southern Ontario, comes as forecasters with the national weather service call for a two-day “heat event” Tuesday through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-30s, feeling much warmer with the humidity.

A separate two-day heat warning has also been issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Read more: With heat warnings come reminders of the danger of leaving pets in vehicles

Tuesday, the summer solstice, is expected to see an afternoon high of 33 C, feeling like 39, with a UV index of 11, or extreme, according to the agency’s forecast, issued midday Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The anticipated high could set a new single-day temperature record at the airport. The current June 21 record is 32.5 C set in 2012.

Wednesday will see a high of 31 C, and similar stifling humidity is expected.

Little relief will come in the overnight hours, the warning says, with temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday nights expected to fall only to the low 20s.

“Cooler air is expected to arrive by Thursday,” the warning says.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

It’s the second heat warning to be issued by Environment Canada in less than seven days after last week’s similar two-day heat event.

The health unit is reminding residents to stay hydrated, use sunscreen, keep cool with loose-fitting, light clothing, and avoid overexerting themselves with outdoor activity.

More information about heat-related illness can be found on the health unit’s website. More information on cooling centres can be found on the city’s website.

Advertisement