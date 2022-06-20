Loaded shotgun, fentanyl found in Winnipeg drug raid: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police say they found more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl and a loaded shotgun during a raid at a home in the North End.

An investigation into two men suspected of trafficking fentanyl led officers to execute a pair of search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

They say investigators found nearly 530 grams of fentanyl worth an estimated $105,700 on the street, a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and assorted ammunition, as well as digital scales.

Police say they also seized cookware they say had been “contaminated with a substance believed to be drug residue.”

A 37-year-old man and a 47-year-old man are both facing drug and weapons charges.

Both men have been released on a promise to appear in court.

Two males, aged 37 & 47, are facing charges after Guns & Gangs Unit investigators executed search warrants at a residence in the William Whyte area and seized a sawed-off shotgun along with 528.5 grams of fentanyl (estimated street value of $105,700). https://t.co/w0F2OHyI2p — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 20, 2022