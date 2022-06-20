Loaded shotgun, fentanyl found in Winnipeg drug raid: police

Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police say they found more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl and a loaded shotgun during a raid at a home in the North End.
An investigation into two men suspected of trafficking fentanyl led officers to execute a pair of search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 8 p.m. Friday.
They say investigators found nearly 530 grams of fentanyl worth an estimated $105,700 on the street, a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and assorted ammunition, as well as digital scales.
Police say they also seized cookware they say had been “contaminated with a substance believed to be drug residue.”
A 37-year-old man and a 47-year-old man are both facing drug and weapons charges.
Both men have been released on a promise to appear in court.
