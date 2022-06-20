Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Assault at Brantford, Ont. skateboard park a homicide probe after victim dies in hospital: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:09 pm
Brantford police say an assault investigation tied to Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park is now a homicide probe after a man died in hospital on June 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Brantford police say an assault investigation tied to Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park is now a homicide probe after a man died in hospital on June 20, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

An incident in which a Brantford, Ont., man was seriously hurt during an assault in a wooded area along the Grand River last month is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Brantford Police (BPS) say the 49-year-old man, who suffered head injuries near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park, died in hospital Monday morning.

Detectives say the assault happened Wednesday May 25 around 6 p.m. behind the Brantford Civic Centre between the asphalt-walking path and the Grand River not far from Icomm Drive.

Read more: Brantford woman faces charge in Brayden Ferrall homicide investigation

“The investigation revealed the victim was involved in an alleged property dispute with another group of individuals, during which he was assaulted,” BPS spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.”

The victim has been identified as Brantford resident Peter Potruff, according to BPS.

Investigators say anyone with information can reach out to Branford Police directly or Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show GO Train hitting vehicle in Toronto' Video appears to show GO Train hitting vehicle in Toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagBrantford Police tagGrand River tagBrantford news tagbrantford homicide tagicomm drive tagBrant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park tagmurder at skateboard park tagmurder in brantford tagpeter potruff tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers