Assault at Brantford, Ont. skateboard park a homicide probe after victim dies in hospital: police

An incident in which a Brantford, Ont., man was seriously hurt during an assault in a wooded area along the Grand River last month is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Brantford Police (BPS) say the 49-year-old man, who suffered head injuries near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park, died in hospital Monday morning.

Detectives say the assault happened Wednesday May 25 around 6 p.m. behind the Brantford Civic Centre between the asphalt-walking path and the Grand River not far from Icomm Drive.

“The investigation revealed the victim was involved in an alleged property dispute with another group of individuals, during which he was assaulted,” BPS spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said.

“Suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.”

The victim has been identified as Brantford resident Peter Potruff, according to BPS.

Investigators say anyone with information can reach out to Branford Police directly or Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers.