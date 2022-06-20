More charges for Oakville, Ont. man accused in Burlington voyeurism investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An Oakville, Ont., man charged in a voyeurism incident at a Burlington Walmart last summer, is facing additional charges.

Halton police (HRPS) say the initial charge was connected with disrespectful photos of a woman taken by the suspect at the Fairview Street store on July 4, 2021.

The victim was unaware and did not know the 38-year-old.

The suspect was arrested and charged for rude conduct on Jan. 28, 2022.

A recent search of a residence, where the accused was living, turned up evidence tied to another female who was filmed multiple times without her knowledge.

That person and the accused were known to each other, however, according to detectives.

As a result, the man was charged with four more counts of voyeurism.

Police believe there are additional victims and anyone with information can reach out to Halton police.