Morning news rewind: Monday, June 20

Kaitlyn Harvey discusses why she wants to lead the Saskatchewan NDP and goes over parts of her platform.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, June 20 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Kaitlyn Harvey running for leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP is electing a new leader to replace Ryan Meili.
One candidate looking to replace him is lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey.
Harvey explains why she wants to lead the party in the first of a two-part interview with Chris Carr.
Kaitlyn Harvey running for leader of the Saskatchewan NDP
Cost of living, opioid crisis issues for Sask. NDP leadership candidate Kaitlyn Harvey
Trending Stories
Harvey says not enough is being done to tackle the high cost of living in Saskatchewan or the opioid crisis.
Harvey goes over how she would deal with these issues as she seeks to become the new leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.
Cost of living, opioid crisis issues for Sask. NDP leadership candidate Kaitlyn Harvey
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 20
Showers throughout the day as the temperature slides into the low 20s.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, June 20
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments