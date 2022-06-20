Menu

Crime

Armed man arrested at outdoor Winnipeg concert venue Saturday night

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 10:22 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man armed with a BB handgun and a knife was arrested Saturday night near Old Market Square, Winnipeg police said.

Officers were called to the area, where the Jazz Winnipeg Festival was taking place, around 11:45 p.m.,  where they found the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

Read more: Two teens arrested for having weapons at Brandon fair

A 23-year-old man is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of weapon possession, and was also the subject of a warrant.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife' Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife
Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife – Nov 1, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagKnife tagcrime in winnipeg tagBB Gun tagOld Market Square tagWeapons Charge tag

