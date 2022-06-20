Armed man arrested at outdoor Winnipeg concert venue Saturday night

A man armed with a BB handgun and a knife was arrested Saturday night near Old Market Square, Winnipeg police said.
Officers were called to the area, where the Jazz Winnipeg Festival was taking place, around 11:45 p.m., where they found the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
A 23-year-old man is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of weapon possession, and was also the subject of a warrant.
