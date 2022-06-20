Menu

Politics

Voters in northern New Brunswick cast ballots in pair of provincial byelections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 9:37 am
Voters in the northern New Brunswick ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are heading to the polls for a pair of byelections.

The Progressive Conservative Party, the Liberal Party, the Green Party and the People’s Alliance each have candidates in both ridings.

There is also an Independent candidate in the riding of Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

Read more: New Brunswick NDP leader announces resignation 8 months into job

The New Democrats, whose leader has announced he will step down later this month amid infighting in the party, did not field a candidate in either riding.

The byelections are to fill vacancies created when two members of the legislature quit to run in the last federal election.

The Progressive Conservatives have 28 seats in the 49-seat legislature, the Liberals have 16, and the Greens have three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
