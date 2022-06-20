Pedestrian dead after being struck by TTC bus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a 32-year-old man has died after he was hit by a TTC bus early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road at around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian and transit bus collision.

Police said the pedestrian had stepped off the sidewalk midblock and was struck and killed.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The road was closed due to the investigation but has since reopened. TTC service has also resumed.

102 Markham Rd Regular service has resumed near Markham Rd at Blake Manor Blvd. https://t.co/TMsvYJcK4M — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) June 20, 2022

Advertisement