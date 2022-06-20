Pedestrian dead after being struck by TTC bus

Toronto police say a 32-year-old man has died after he was hit by a TTC bus early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Markham Road at around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian and transit bus collision.
Police said the pedestrian had stepped off the sidewalk midblock and was struck and killed.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The road was closed due to the investigation but has since reopened. TTC service has also resumed.
