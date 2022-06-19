Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP alert La Ronge residents to lock doors and windows due to dangerous persons with firearms

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 5:35 pm
suspect carrying firearm in La Ronge. Adult male, short dark hair with sides shaved, wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.
suspect carrying firearm in La Ronge. Adult male, short dark hair with sides shaved, wearing dark pants and a dark shirt. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP has issued a public safety alert for dangerous persons with firearms in La Ronge.

One suspects can be described as Adult male, short dark hair with sides shaved, wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with gold patterns down sleeves and dark runners. Last seen on foot in the area of Far Reserve Road in Air Ronge. Possible sighting going north on Number 2 Highway.

The other is believed to be inside house 136 on Far Reserve Road in Air Ronge.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating death on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

RCMP will remain in the area of 136 Far Reserve Road in Air Ronge.

RCMP is asking people in the area to seek immediate shelter and lock all doors and windows. Do not leave a secure location and be cautious of anyone asking for a ride. They are also asking to not disclose police locations on social media and if anyone is operating a drone in the area to stop using it.

