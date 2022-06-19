Search for missing Kelowna, B.C woman paused due to exhaustion and weather

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Kelowna, B.C woman who is believed to have been swept away by Mission Creek last week has been paused due to weather conditions and crew members’ exhaustion.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen on Tuesday morning as she left her residence on Dougall Road to walk her dog along the Mission Greenway.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Manager, Duane Tresnich says the team had plans to continue the search Sunday but had to cancel due to unfavorable weather conditions. He also says his crew members were exhausted and had to give the team a break.

At the time she went missing, Cardno’s white BMW was located, parked at the north end of Pasadena Road, but there has been no trace of her. Officials think she may have been swept away by the rising and fast-moving water of Mission Creek.

Tresnich says COSAR has plans to continue the search for Cardno this week, once he figures out the best options based on water conditions, weather conditions, and resources.

A large search party was held Saturday morning drawing in more than 100 volunteers that showed up at Mission Creek Park.

At this time, Tresnich says the search will remain in the Mission Creek Park area until the RCMP decides otherwise, as Cardno is still believed to be in that area.

Cardno was last seen wearing a blue or grey cap, a bright-red puffy jacket, sweatpants, and black, lace-up style army boots. She is described as 4’11” and 108 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights.

If you have any information regarding Cardno’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.