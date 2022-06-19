Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Search for missing Kelowna, B.C woman paused due to exhaustion and weather

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 3:50 pm
Search for Chelsea Cardno and her dog paused due to unfavorable weather conditions. View image in full screen
Search for Chelsea Cardno and her dog paused due to unfavorable weather conditions. Files

The search for a missing Kelowna, B.C woman who is believed to have been swept away by Mission Creek last week has been paused due to weather conditions and crew members’ exhaustion.

Chelsea Cardno, 31, was last seen on Tuesday morning as she left her residence on Dougall Road to walk her dog along the Mission Greenway.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Manager, Duane Tresnich says the team had plans to continue the search Sunday but had to cancel due to unfavorable weather conditions. He also says his crew members were exhausted and had to give the team a break.

 

Click to play video: 'Search resumes in Kelowna for missing woman, dog feared swept away' Search resumes in Kelowna for missing woman, dog feared swept away
Search resumes in Kelowna for missing woman, dog feared swept away

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At the time she went missing, Cardno’s white BMW was located, parked at the north end of Pasadena Road, but there has been no trace of her. Officials think she may have been swept away by the rising and fast-moving water of Mission Creek.

Tresnich says COSAR has plans to continue the search for Cardno this week, once he figures out the best options based on water conditions, weather conditions, and resources.

A large search party was held Saturday morning drawing in more than 100 volunteers that showed up at Mission Creek Park.

Read more: Large crowd shows up to help search for missing Kelowna woman

At this time, Tresnich says the search will remain in the Mission Creek Park area until the RCMP decides otherwise, as Cardno is still believed to be in that area.

Cardno was last seen wearing a blue or grey cap, a bright-red puffy jacket, sweatpants, and black, lace-up style army boots. She is described as 4’11” and 108 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights.

If you have any information regarding Cardno’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Heartbroken family hopes public in Kelowna can keep eyes open for any clues to help locate their loved one' Heartbroken family hopes public in Kelowna can keep eyes open for any clues to help locate their loved one
Heartbroken family hopes public in Kelowna can keep eyes open for any clues to help locate their loved one
Kelowna tagcentral okanagan tagMissing tagKelowna RCMP tagMissing Woman tagcentral okanagan search and rescue tagSearch Party tagMission Creek Park tagMission Greenway tagDougall Road tagMissing Kelowna Woman tagSwept Away. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers