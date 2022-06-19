Man arrested after fire kills woman in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been arrested after a fatal fire killed a 37-year-old-woman from Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Friday, officers responded to a call on Chester Le Boulevard near Chester Le Park in Scarborough.

First responders found a man and woman suffering from severe burns. Police said both were taken to hospital.

On Saturday, the woman died of her injuries in hospital. Police have identified her as Henrietta Viski from Toronto.

Norbert Budai, a 38-year-old man from Toronto, has been arrested, police said. Charges are pending.

Toronto police labelled the incident a homicide investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Budai is due to appear in court on Monday.