Crime

Man arrested after fire kills woman in Scarborough: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2022 10:04 am
Henrietta Viski, 37, died in hospital on Saturday.
Henrietta Viski, 37, died in hospital on Saturday. Toronto Police Services

A man has been arrested after a fatal fire killed a 37-year-old-woman from Toronto.

Toronto police said that on Friday, officers responded to a call on Chester Le Boulevard near Chester Le Park in Scarborough.

First responders found a man and woman suffering from severe burns. Police said both were taken to hospital.

Read more: Man, 35, arrested after woman lit on fire aboard Toronto transit bus: police

On Saturday, the woman died of her injuries in hospital. Police have identified her as Henrietta Viski from Toronto.

Norbert Budai, a 38-year-old man from Toronto, has been arrested, police said. Charges are pending.

Toronto police labelled the incident a homicide investigation.

Budai is due to appear in court on Monday.

