Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Calgary’s 15th homicide in 2022

A 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to a suspicious death of a woman in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood on Thursday.

In a news release Saturday, police said officers were called to the 0-100 block of Castleridge Drive N.E., on June 17 for reports of a person in medical distress. At the scene, a woman in her 20s was found dead.

Following an autopsy Friday, the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Autumn Levi Cross Child. Her death is now being considered a homicide, police said.

While on scene, officers located the complainant, Brandon Noland Yellowfly, who was eventually taken into custody for questioning. CPS said it was at this time investigators determined Yellowfly to be a suspect in the death.

The 24-year-old is charged with first-degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

This marks the 15th homicide for Calgary in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

