Regina police ask for public’s help to find missing 27-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police and the family of a missing 27-year-old man are asking for the public’s help in locating John Theodore Lovering.

Lovering is six feet tall, 170 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown straight short hair and no facial hair.

Lovering was last seen on Wednesday night.

View image in full screen John Lovering is missing since Wednesday and police is asking for the public’s help in locating him. Erin Navin

His car is at his house and he took his white bicycle with him.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen John Lovering is missing since Wednesday and police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Erin Navin

Anyone with information that could help in locating Lovering is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or your local law enforcement agency or call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…