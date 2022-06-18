Menu

Health

Warning signs posted of algae bloom in Wood Lake, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 1:34 pm
The public notices say lake users should not make contact with the algae bloom, but, if they do, to rise your body with clean water. Swimming is also discouraged. View image in full screen
The public notices say lake users should not make contact with the algae bloom, but, if they do, to rise your body with clean water. Swimming is also discouraged. District of Lake Country

The District of Lake Country in B.C. is warning Wood Lake users of an algae bloom.

The municipality says cautionary signs have been posted around the lake, and that local officials are monitoring the algae bloom to see if it’s potentially harmful.

Not all algae blooms are harmful, but Interior Health recommends that people avoid any algae bloom in Wood Lake. Some algae blooms have the potential to produce harmful toxins.

Read more: Algae blooms part of nature, but can be harmful: Interior Health

“The many freshwater lakes in Lake Country occasionally experience algae blooms, particularly during spring runoff,” reads a page on the municipality’s website about algae blooms.

“Blooms are the result of nutrients entering the aquatic system and causing excessive growth of algae. Not all algae blooms are harmful, but some, like blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, should be avoided.”

The municipality says lake testing is done throughout the year, and that if a harmful algae bloom is detected, Interior Health advises that cautionary signs be put up.

Read more: N.S. issues first blue-green algae alert of 2022 for Shubenacadie-Grand Lake area

Issued Friday, the public notices say lake users should not make contact with the algae bloom, but, if they do, to rinse off with clean water.

The sign also says recreational activities, such as swimming, are discouraged.

For more information about algae blooms, visit the District of Lake Country’s website.

