N.B. RCMP seize rifle, drugs and cash in alleged trafficking bust

New Brunswick RCMP say a man is facing charges after a two-week investigation into drug trafficking in Saint-André-LeBlanc.

In a Friday news release, police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the community on June 15, around 3:20 p.m.

During the search, officers seized a 22-calibre rifle, “a significant quantity” of what police believe to be cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Cash was also seized.

Police arrested four men at the scene, three of which were later released.

Kevin René Leger, 51, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with possession of a firearm that is prohibited. He is set to reappear in court on June 21.

Later on, a 46-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the investigation. She is set to appear in court on Sept. 6.

RCMP said in a release the investigation is still ongoing.