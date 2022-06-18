Menu

Traffic

55-year-old driver dead after rolling over, hitting tree in Scugog, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 11:00 am
Police are appealing to witnesses and want to ensure there are no further alleged victims. Jasmine Pazzano/Global News

One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Scugog Township on Friday evening.

Durham Regional Police responded to a crash on Scugog Line 12 in the Scugog Township around 7:50 p.m.

A 2007 black Honda sedan was driving east when it left the road, partially rolled over and hit a tree, police said. Emergency services arrived within “minutes,” but the driver had already succumbed to their injuries.

Read more: Man sent to hospital following overnight Oshawa stabbing: police

Police said a 55-year-old from Newmarket was the only person in the car.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Constable Bill Scott at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5217, police said.

