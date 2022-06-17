Golfer impressing at U.S. Open this week once swung his clubs on Canadian Tour

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club is playing host to a PGA Tour Canada event this week: the ATB Classic.

How good are the golfers and how close are they to the PGA tour? There is no need to look further than Joel Dahmen, who is in contention heading into the final two rounds of the U.S. Open this weekend at Brookline, Mass.

After 36 holes, Dahmen was tied with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa at 5 under.

Dahmen played on the Canadian Tour eight years ago. But golf has not been his biggest battle: Dahmen beat testicular cancer over a decade ago. Global Sports’ Kevin Karius reported on Dahmen at the Syncrude Boreal Classic in Fort McMurray in 2014.

Click on the video below to watch Karius’ 2014 story from our archives.

2:05 FROM THE ARCHIVES: Golfer battles through health challenges FROM THE ARCHIVES: Golfer battles through health challenges