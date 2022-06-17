Menu

Sports

Golfer impressing at U.S. Open this week once swung his clubs on Canadian Tour

By Kevin Karius Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 10:12 pm
Joel Dahmen reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. View image in full screen
Joel Dahmen reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club is playing host to a PGA Tour Canada event this week: the ATB Classic.

How good are the golfers and how close are they to the PGA tour? There is no need to look further than Joel Dahmen, who is in contention heading into the final two rounds of the U.S. Open this weekend at Brookline, Mass.

READ MORE: Aaron Cockerill says playing in the Canadian Open ‘makes me want to get back there’

After 36 holes, Dahmen was tied with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa at 5 under.

Dahmen played on the Canadian Tour eight years ago. But golf has not been his biggest battle: Dahmen beat testicular cancer over a decade ago. Global Sports’ Kevin Karius reported on Dahmen at the Syncrude Boreal Classic in Fort McMurray in 2014.

Click on the video below to watch Karius’ 2014 story from our archives.

Click to play video: 'FROM THE ARCHIVES: Golfer battles through health challenges' FROM THE ARCHIVES: Golfer battles through health challenges
