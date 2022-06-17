Okanagan Lake above full pool, level will continue rising, say regional officials

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Lake is above full pool, and it’s expected to continue rising, say local officials.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, the lake is now at 342.51 metres — three centimetres above full pool.

“We’re expecting a couple more weather events in the days ahead that will bring rain and wind,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency program coordinator.

“Residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding are asked to take precautions to protect their properties.”

Emergency Operations says high winds are in the forecast for the Central Okanagan on Friday afternoon, and that another spring storm is expected to bring more rain on Saturday evening.

It also says local governments and emergency crews are closely monitoring water levels in the area and are working to protect critical infrastructure.

“Significant mitigation efforts along creeks and the lakeshore in the past few years are working well to reduce the impact of high water levels in many areas,” said Follack.

“This has allowed our crews to focus the installation of temporary flood protection measures, like sandbags and pumps, in key areas.”

The regional district notes that property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties.

The regional district website has information on how to prepare for flooding and where sand and sandbags can be located.

Further, boaters are reminded to slow down and be mindful of their wake when nearing land to prevent potential shoreline damage.

