Crime

Steinbach RCMP investigating Thursday night stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 3:42 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

RCMP in Steinbach, Man., continue to investigate a Thursday night stabbing that sent a 29-year-old man to hospital.

Police said they were called to 3rd Street in the southern Manitoba city around 8:20 p.m., where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The injuries were not life-threatening.

According to their investigation, RCMP said the victim was involved in an altercation with another man who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday' Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday
