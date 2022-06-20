Okanagan weather: 20-degree heat to start summer

Send this page to someone via email

The forecast for Monday will see a lingering chance of showers, with the mercury on the final day of spring reaching the low 20s in the afternoon.

Summer officially begins on Tuesday at 2:14 a.m., with morning sunshine in the forecast before clouds and a chance of showers roll back in.

Temperatures will once again make it into the mid-20s late in the day, which is similar to what will be seen on Wednesday.

Clearing skies will return on Thursday, along with temperatures in the upper teens.

And, finally, sunny breaks will be in Friday’s forecast, as the mercury reaches the 20s.

For the first weekend of summer, temperatures will be in the mid-20s under mostly sunny skies.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

