Weather

Okanagan weather: 20-degree heat to start summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:08 pm
A chance of showers slides into the Okanagan late Tuesday. View image in full screen
A chance of showers slides into the Okanagan late Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The forecast for Monday will see a lingering chance of showers, with the mercury on the final day of spring reaching the low 20s in the afternoon.

Summer officially begins on Tuesday at 2:14 a.m., with morning sunshine in the forecast before clouds and a chance of showers roll back in.

Temperatures will once again make it into the mid-20s late in the day, which is similar to what will be seen on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 19' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 19
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 19

Clearing skies will return on Thursday, along with temperatures in the upper teens.

Trending Stories
And, finally, sunny breaks will be in Friday’s forecast, as the mercury reaches the 20s.

For the first weekend of summer, temperatures will be in the mid-20s under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

