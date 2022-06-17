Menu

Canada

Former Fredericton resident to be inducted into UFO Walk of Fame in New Mexico

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2022 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Chris Hadfield on space tourism, exploring Mars and UFOs' Chris Hadfield on space tourism, exploring Mars and UFOs
Retired Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield, discusses the latest in space exploration, including his excitement over the latest images expected from the James Webb telescope and his take on life beyond earth.

A former Fredericton resident will soon be inducted into the new UFO Walk of Fame in Roswell, N.M.

Stanton Friedman, who died in 2019, was a world-renowned expert on all matters extraterrestrial.

UFO scientist Stanton Friedman is shown in a handout photo. Friedman, nuclear physicist, lecturer and world-renowned devotee of extraterrestrial existence, died in 2019.
UFO scientist Stanton Friedman is shown in a handout photo. Friedman, nuclear physicist, lecturer and world-renowned devotee of extraterrestrial existence, died in 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A nuclear physicist and self-described ufologist, Friedman will be recognized in the New Mexico town on July 1 as the original civilian investigator of the so-called Roswell Incident.

Friedman, who was originally from New Jersey, promoted the hypothesis that an alien spacecraft crashed on a ranch northwest of the city in 1947.

Read more: UFO researcher Stanton Friedman dies after half-century effort to prove alien life

Roswell’s annual UFO Festival will mark its 75th anniversary this year with a ceremony that will feature the unveiling of a planet-shaped marker with Friedman’s name embedded in the sidewalk.

A marker will also be unveiled for Jesse Marcel Sr., a U.S. air force officer who helped recover debris found at the ranch and later transferred to the air force base in Roswell.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
