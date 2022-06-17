Serious collision at 22nd Street West and Confederation Drive

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic is restricted and roads are closed after a single-vehicle collision earlier Friday morning at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Confederation Drive.

Traffic is restricted to one lane for westbound traffic on 22nd Street and closed completely for both northbound and southbound traffic on Confederation Drive between 22nd Street and the entrance to the Confederation Mall.

Around 3 a.m. on June 17, police responded to the 100 block of Avenue O South after a report of a vehicle theft in progress.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue R South, where they attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle fled from police at a high speed. A tire deflation device was successfully deployed in the area of 22nd Street West and Circle Drive; the fleeing vehicle collided with city infrastructure a short distance later.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl from Saskatoon, was removed from the heavily damaged vehicle and transported to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending.

Traffic restrictions are expected to continue for several hours.

