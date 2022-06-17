Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ukraine to bar Russian citizens from entering country without a visa come July

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 17, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Allies rush to send more aid as Ukraine ignores Russia’s ultimatum to surrender Sievierodonetsk' Allies rush to send more aid as Ukraine ignores Russia’s ultimatum to surrender Sievierodonetsk
WATCH ABOVE: Ukraine's Western allies are pledging more support, with Russia on the verge of seizing Sievierodonetsk.

The Ukrainian cabinet approved a resolution on Friday to bar Russian citizens from entering Ukraine without a visa.

The move is likely to be viewed as symbolic given that the borders between Russian and Ukraine have remained shut since Moscow invaded its neighbor on Feb 24 and Kyiv severed diplomatic ties with Moscow.

The visa requirement, which is set to take effect on July 1, nevertheless represents a significant change to the ease of travel previously permitted.

Read more: Russia cuts more natural gas exports to Europe amid Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media Friday that the decision was motivated by “unprecedented threats to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Russians didn’t need visas to enter the country. Many Russians have relatives across the border, while others traveled regularly to visit Ukraine’s southern beaches and historic cities.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his ministry had advocated for making it harder for Russians to enter the country “from the very beginning” of the war Russia started, which was in its 17th week on Friday.

Click to play video: 'EU leaders gather in Ukraine to show support' EU leaders gather in Ukraine to show support
EU leaders gather in Ukraine to show support

“The time has come for such a decision. This is a thoughtful step that will protect the national security of our state,” Kuleba said in a statement.

He said it was “symbolic” that the Cabinet’s action coincided with the European Commission recommending giving Ukraine a path to EU membership.

“The direction of movement of our state is obvious,” Kuleba said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine Russia war tagWhy Did Russia Invade Ukraine tagZelenskyy tagwhen did russia invade ukraine tagukraine russia visa tagukraine visa russia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers