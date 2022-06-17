Man suspected of dismembering woman Googled ‘how to be a serial killer’

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains details and descriptions that are graphic and disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

A man suspected of dismembering a California woman allegedly Googled “how to be a serial killer” and “how does one plan a murder without getting caught” before her death, police claim.

According to the Houston Police Department, Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, is on the run after having been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

The victim, Felicia Johnson, 24, was reported missing in April.

Police claim the report was made after Johnson’s cell phone, covered in blood, was found off a roadway in Houston, Texas.

Fox 26 reported that before her death, Johnson travelled to Houston from her home in San Diego to obtain employment at a local strip club. The outlet claimed Nwobodo and Johnson met on Snapchat and that he offered her US$500 (about $651) to meet in person.

On April 16, Nwobodo allegedly sent an Uber to the hotel where Johnson was staying. They met at Nwobodo’s old apartment building before police say he picked her up and transported them to his new address.

It was also reported by Fox 26 that charging documents revealed Nwobodo purchased a saw, towels, large trash bags, and a trail flashlight on April 17.

Later, when police searched the suspect’s car, Fox claimed police found a gun, latex gloves, a large kitchen knife, and a shovel. Police also reportedly located Johnson’s blood in Nwobodo’s trunk, back seat and blood stains throughout his apartment.

In the charging documents, police wrote they believed Johnson was dead and had likely been dismembered.

“Evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal effects in Bear Creek Pioneers Park,” the Houston Police Department wrote. “It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days.”

Johnson has yet to be found.

A month after Johnson’s disappearance, Nwobodo was arrested on May 13 but was later released, Fox reported. Investigators claim they found “a photo of a dismembered woman and photos of three other dead bodies” on the suspect’s phone.

It is unclear why Nwobodo was released from police custody.

Anyone with information can call the Houston Police Department homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.