Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

80-year-old woman dies after multi-vehicle collision near Sarnia, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 9:56 am
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
On June 15, 2022 at approximately 3 p.m., Sarnia, Ont., police responded to the intersection of Blackwell Side Road and London Line regarding a multi-vehicle collision. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating a fatal collision involving four vehicles outside the east end of the city on Wednesday.

On June 15 at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Blackwell Side Road and London Line regarding a multi-vehicle collision.

Read more: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Tillsonburg, OPP say

An 80-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Trending Stories

Three other vehicles were involved.

According to police, two occupants of another vehicle were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Sarnia police at 519-344-8861.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagInvestigation tagFatal tagSarnia Police Service tagMulti-Vehicle tagSarnia Ont. tagfour vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers