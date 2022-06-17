80-year-old woman dies after multi-vehicle collision near Sarnia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating a fatal collision involving four vehicles outside the east end of the city on Wednesday.

On June 15 at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Blackwell Side Road and London Line regarding a multi-vehicle collision.

An 80-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other vehicles were involved.

According to police, two occupants of another vehicle were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact Sarnia police at 519-344-8861.

