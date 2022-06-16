Southey RCMP charge two after seizing firearms and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into drug trafficking undertaken by Southey RCMP resulted in a search at a residence on Coleridge Street on June 10.

Officers seized packages and syringes of suspected illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, a sum of cash, a crossbow, three firearms and identification cards.

Two individuals were arrested.

29-year-old Darrian Laplante of Regina was charged with

4 counts, fail to comply with the condition of a release order

4 counts, possession

1 count, alter the physical properties of cannabis

2 counts, possess forged document

1 count, possess counterfeit marks

2 counts, possess an identity document of another person

3 counts, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

Laplante will next appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 21.

44-year-old Ryan Robson of Southey was also charged with:

4 counts, possession of a firearm contrary to order

4 counts, possession

4 counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking

2 counts, possess forged document

1 count, possess counterfeit marks

2 counts, possess an identity document of another person

4 counts, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

1 count, fraud

Robson will next appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 17.

“We continue to investigate and analyze all of the drugs seized, but I can tell you that this is a very significant seizure,” says Southey RCMP Sgt. Kim Stewart.

“One of the things we seized is a jar full of fentanyl rocks. This is an extremely dangerous drug – just a small amount can cause a fatal overdose. Southey RCMP is committed to keeping drugs and firearms out of our communities through proactive, thorough investigations like this one.”

