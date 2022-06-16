Menu

Canada

Southey RCMP charge two after seizing firearms and drugs

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 7:58 pm
Southey RCMP charged two individuals after an investigation into drug trafficking in the town. View image in full screen
Southey RCMP charged two individuals after an investigation into drug trafficking in the town. THE CANADIAN PRESS

An investigation into drug trafficking undertaken by Southey RCMP resulted in a search at a residence on Coleridge Street on June 10.

Officers seized packages and syringes of suspected illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, a sum of cash, a crossbow, three firearms and identification cards.

Read more: Regina man charged with child pornography offences

Two individuals were arrested.

29-year-old Darrian Laplante of Regina was charged with

  • 4 counts, fail to comply with the condition of a release order
  • 4 counts, possession
  • 1 count, alter the physical properties of cannabis
  • 2 counts, possess forged document
  • 1 count, possess counterfeit marks
  • 2 counts, possess an identity document of another person
  • 3 counts, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

Laplante will next appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 21.

44-year-old Ryan Robson of Southey was also charged with:

  • 4 counts, possession of a firearm contrary to order
  • 4 counts, possession
  • 4 counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • 2 counts, possess forged document
  • 1 count, possess counterfeit marks
  • 2 counts, possess an identity document of another person
  • 4 counts, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000
  • 1 count, fraud

Robson will next appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 17.

“We continue to investigate and analyze all of the drugs seized, but I can tell you that this is a very significant seizure,” says Southey RCMP Sgt. Kim Stewart.

“One of the things we seized is a jar full of fentanyl rocks. This is an extremely dangerous drug – just a small amount can cause a fatal overdose. Southey RCMP is committed to keeping drugs and firearms out of our communities through proactive, thorough investigations like this one.”

