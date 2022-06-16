SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

House of Commons to suspend COVID-19 vaccine mandate for MPs, staff, visitors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada faces pressure to remove remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Canada faces pressure to remove remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates
WATCH: Canada faces pressure to remove remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates – Jun 4, 2022

The House of Commons is suspending COVID-19 vaccine mandates for MPs, staff and visitors next week.

Government House leader Mark Holland put forward a motion this afternoon to end the mandate as of Monday.

House leaders from all parties met to discuss the mandate earlier this week and the House unanimously agreed to suspend them in a vote today.

Read more: Conservatives call for all MPs to vote on House of Commons COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Board of Internal Economy, an all-party committee that makes decisions about Parliament business, voted to bring in the mandate for anyone coming to the parliamentary precinct beginning last November.

Trending Stories

At the time it also agreed to make wearing masks mandatory until June 23, and to allow members to participate remotely in debate and committees in a hybrid format until that date.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has suspended vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international flights and rail travel starting Monday.

Click to play video: 'Mark Holland ‘incredibly frustrated’ by ongoing debate in the House regarding unvaccinated MPs' Mark Holland ‘incredibly frustrated’ by ongoing debate in the House regarding unvaccinated MPs
Mark Holland ‘incredibly frustrated’ by ongoing debate in the House regarding unvaccinated MPs – Nov 22, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagParliament tagCOVID Vaccine Mandate taghouse of commons vaccine mandate tagparliament vaccine mandate tagmps vaccinated tagparliament vaccines tagare mps vaccinated tagcovid vaccine mandate house of commons tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers