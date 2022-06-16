Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in areas in and around Kingston, Ont., will be bracing for some inclement weather.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following areas:

Kingston – Odessa – Frontenac Islands

Napanee – Consecon

Picton – Sandbanks Park

The government agency says conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail as large as a ping pong ball.

The storm is expected to pass through the late afternoon into the early evening hours Thursday.