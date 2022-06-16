Menu

Canada

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 1:11 pm
Massive fork lightning strike at night. Forked lightning bolt from the sky to the ground with trees silhouetted in the bottom of the picture and a blue night sky behind View image in full screen
A stock photo of a massive fork lightning strike at night. Getty Images

Residents in areas in and around Kingston, Ont., will be bracing for some inclement weather.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following areas:

  • Kingston – Odessa – Frontenac Islands
  • Napanee – Consecon
  • Picton – Sandbanks Park
Trending Stories

The government agency says conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail as large as a ping pong ball.

The storm is expected to pass through the late afternoon into the early evening hours Thursday.

