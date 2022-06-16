Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kingston, Ont.

Residents in areas in and around Kingston, Ont., will be bracing for some inclement weather.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following areas:
- Kingston – Odessa – Frontenac Islands
- Napanee – Consecon
- Picton – Sandbanks Park
Trending Stories
The government agency says conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail as large as a ping pong ball.
The storm is expected to pass through the late afternoon into the early evening hours Thursday.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments