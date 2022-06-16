Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, June 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 16' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, June 16
WATCH: Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Thursday, June 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Travel Tips with Barb Crowe, STARS Home Lottery and Esmerelda in Adopt a Pet with the Saskatoon SPCA.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Vaccine travel mandates, winter vacations: Travel Tips

The lifting of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for travellers in Canada begins Monday, June 20.

Barb Crowe with Ixtapa Travel in Saskatoon explains what ending the vaccine mandate for domestic, outbound international travellers means for the industry.

She also looks at planning ahead for a winter vacation.

Click to play video: 'Vaccine travel mandates, winter vacations: Travel Tips' Vaccine travel mandates, winter vacations: Travel Tips
Vaccine travel mandates, winter vacations: Travel Tips

Looking at the latest home in the STARS Home Lottery

Saskatoon’s newest show home is up for grabs in the STARS Home Lottery.

Mark Oddan, STARS senior communications officer, walks us through the home located in Greenbryre and just steps away from the golf course.

Trending Stories

He also has details on other prizes and how the lottery helps support STARS services in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Looking at the latest home in the STARS Home Lottery' Looking at the latest home in the STARS Home Lottery
Looking at the latest home in the STARS Home Lottery

Meet Esmerelda, a cat up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA

Esmerelda, who has been at the Saskatoon SPCA for 55 days, needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian highlights the best type of home for Esmerelda, who does have some medical issues.

Omidian also says the SPCA is seeing an increase in the number of days felines are spending at the shelter before being adopted.

Click to play video: 'Meet Esmerelda, a feline up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA' Meet Esmerelda, a feline up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA
Meet Esmerelda, a feline up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 16

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 16.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 16' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 16
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 16
Adopt a Pet STARS Saskatoon SPCA Travel Tips Ixtapa Travel Global News Morning Saskatoon Stars Home Lottery

