Canada

Ottawa allows Nova Scotia to welcome 40 per cent more economic immigrants in 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Atlantic immigration pilot being made permanent in N.S' Atlantic immigration pilot being made permanent in N.S
The program was created to help bring more skilled immigrants to the region. Since its creation in 2017, the pilot has helped to attract more than 10,000 immigrants to Nova Scotia. Alicia Draus has more. – Dec 17, 2021

The federal government is allowing Nova Scotia to increase the number of economic immigrants to the province this year by more than 40 per cent compared with last year.

Ottawa’s new allocations to the province were recently confirmed in a letter to provincial Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser.

Nova Scotia can welcome a total of 5,430 applicants to two economic immigration programs this year, up from 3,857 in 2021.

Nova Scotia saw a record number of landed immigrants in 2021

The new targets will open 400 more spaces in the Provincial Nominee Program and 1,173 more spaces in the Atlantic Immigration Program. Ottawa has also committed to expand its immigration targets for the province over the next three years.

Both programs are available to people who fill employers’ labour needs and want a pathway to permanent residency.

Nova Scotia welcomed 9,025 new permanent residents in 2021, a record number that surpassed the previous high by 19 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagImmigrants tagpermanent residents tagNova Scotia Immigration tageconomic immigrants tagNova Scotia Immigrants tagatlantic immigration program tagimmigration targets tag

