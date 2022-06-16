Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, cash, cigarettes and a loaded rifle at Whalley area home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:33 am
Surrey RCMP bust
Surrey RCMP seized drugs, weapons and money after an investigation into a Whalley home. Surrey RCMP

Nine people were arrested by Surrey RCMP following a lengthy investigation in the Whalley area.

On June 3, Surrey RCMP’s community response unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road.

“Actions of officers resulted in weapons, drugs, and contraband being removed from our streets, and a suspect facing multiple criminal charges in the future,” said Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger.

“This is an example of the team working within our North Surrey neighbourhoods to improve safety for everyone in our community.”

Police say the home was identified as a possible place of interest while “conducting proactive enforcement” in the area.

The search warrant led to the discovery and seizure of the following:

  • a loaded prohibited semi-automatic rifle
  • more than $12,000 cash
  • 43.42 g of suspected cocaine
  • 176 g of suspected fentanyl
  • 203 g of suspected methamphetamine
  • 220 g of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
  • 38 g of hydromorphone pills
  • 4 g of “mixed pills”
  • 3,800 packs of illegal cigarettes

The nine people arrested were identified and released “pending further investigation”

