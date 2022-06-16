Surrey RCMP seize drugs, cash, cigarettes and a loaded rifle at Whalley area home

Send this page to someone via email

Nine people were arrested by Surrey RCMP following a lengthy investigation in the Whalley area.

On June 3, Surrey RCMP’s community response unit executed a search warrant on a home in the 13700 block of Grosvenor Road.

“Actions of officers resulted in weapons, drugs, and contraband being removed from our streets, and a suspect facing multiple criminal charges in the future,” said Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger.

“This is an example of the team working within our North Surrey neighbourhoods to improve safety for everyone in our community.”

Police say the home was identified as a possible place of interest while “conducting proactive enforcement” in the area.

The search warrant led to the discovery and seizure of the following:

a loaded prohibited semi-automatic rifle

more than $12,000 cash

43.42 g of suspected cocaine

176 g of suspected fentanyl

203 g of suspected methamphetamine

220 g of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

38 g of hydromorphone pills

4 g of “mixed pills”

3,800 packs of illegal cigarettes

The nine people arrested were identified and released “pending further investigation”

