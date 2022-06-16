SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Edmonton fire, police looking into vertical car under Campbell Bridge

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 10:44 am
An upside down car under the Campbell bridge on June 16, 2022.
Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022.

A car was found lodged vertically under the Campbell Bridge Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived at the scene under Fox Drive and Fort Edmonton Park Road at 6:47 a.m.

Edmonton police were at the scene shortly after and an officer on scene told Global News no one was in the car or nearby.

It’s unclear how the car ended up under the bridge. Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

An upside down car under the Campbell bridge on June 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. Global News
An upside down car under the Campbell bridge on June 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. Morris Gamblin, Global News
Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. Morris Gamblin, Global News

At this time, EFRS said there were no reports of injuries.

More to come…

