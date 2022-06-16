Edmonton fire, police looking into vertical car under Campbell Bridge

A car was found lodged vertically under the Campbell Bridge Thursday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived at the scene under Fox Drive and Fort Edmonton Park Road at 6:47 a.m.
Edmonton police were at the scene shortly after and an officer on scene told Global News no one was in the car or nearby.
It’s unclear how the car ended up under the bridge. Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.
At this time, EFRS said there were no reports of injuries.
More to come…
