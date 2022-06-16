Edmonton fire, police looking into vertical car under Campbell Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A car was found lodged vertically under the Campbell Bridge Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived at the scene under Fox Drive and Fort Edmonton Park Road at 6:47 a.m.

Edmonton police were at the scene shortly after and an officer on scene told Global News no one was in the car or nearby.

It’s unclear how the car ended up under the bridge. Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Police Service for more information.

View image in full screen Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. Global News

View image in full screen Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. Morris Gamblin, Global News

View image in full screen Edmonton police say no one was present when they arrived to an upside down car under the Campbell Bridge on June 16, 2022. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, EFRS said there were no reports of injuries.

More to come…

1:59 Ongoing fires in the Alberta Avenue area leave Edmonton residents fearful Ongoing fires in the Alberta Avenue area leave Edmonton residents fearful – May 23, 2022