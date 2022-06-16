Menu

Crime

Kingston Police seek public’s help to solve two homicides

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 9:30 am
Kingston Police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police sign. Global Kingston

Residents in Kingston are being asked to help with an investigation into two homicides.

The Kingston Police major crime unit is asking for the public’s help in solving the killings of Nico Joseph Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.

Both deaths happened in Kingston on Oct. 21, 2021.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. parents react to school safety report crafted to prevent further tragedy

Police say investigators believe someone may be in possession of evidence, even if they are unaware of it.

Members of the public should “review information including residential, commercial and vehicle-mounted video footage that was collected on or around the date of the homicides that still may be available to them today, as they have reason to believe that such information exists and will assist with the investigation,” a Kingston police news release said.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Joel Fisher or Sgt. Chad Parslow.

