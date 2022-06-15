Menu

Traffic

1 in hospital with critical injuries following Mississauga hit-and-run: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland' Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland
RELATED: The mother of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto last week has identified the victim as 30-year-old Erin Yoxall from Scotland. Police are still searching for the driver of the suspect vehicle — a Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior – Apr 18, 2022

One person is in hospital with critical injuries after hit-and-run in Peel Region.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Lakeshore Road and Hampton Crescent in Mississauga.

The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.

Read more: 4 men arrested in connection with Toronto hit-and-run that left 29-year-old woman dead

One person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, according to police.

Trending Stories

A section of Lakeshore Road was shutdown eastbound after the incident.

