1 in hospital with critical injuries following Mississauga hit-and-run: police

One person is in hospital with critical injuries after hit-and-run in Peel Region.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Lakeshore Road and Hampton Crescent in Mississauga.

The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, according to police.

A section of Lakeshore Road was shutdown eastbound after the incident.

COLLISION:

– Lakeshore Rd & Hampton Cr in #Mississauga

– Vehicle & pedestrian involved

– Vehicle did not remain on scene

– 1 person taken to trauma centre with critical injuries

– Any witnesses to contact police

– C/R at 9:16 p.m.

– PR22-0201503 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 16, 2022

