1 in hospital with critical injuries following Mississauga hit-and-run: police

One person is in hospital with critical injuries after hit-and-run in Peel Region.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to an incident in the area of Lakeshore Road and Hampton Crescent in Mississauga.
The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.
One person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, according to police.
A section of Lakeshore Road was shutdown eastbound after the incident.
