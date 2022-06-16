Almost 70% of British Columbians are against new Royal BC Museum: poll

Send this page to someone via email

A mammoth disaster.

The first extensive poll on the $789-million Royal BC Museum has found that 69 per cent of British Columbians are opposed to the project.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds just 22 per cent of people support the project.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has been under fire ever since announcing plans to replace the aging downtown Victoria building.

2:34 Poll indicates approval ratings for B.C. Premier John Horgan have dropped Poll indicates approval ratings for B.C. Premier John Horgan have dropped

The BC Liberals and BC Greens have pointed to various other capital projects no longer being funded as the province pushes forward with the museum set to be completed by 2030.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there was ever a museum of political gaffes built in British Columbia, the rollout of the Royal BC Museum’s rebuild could occupy a gallery of its own,” the report from the Angus Reid Institute reads.

“While the preservation of B.C.’s historical artifacts and displays resonates with some, the decision to proceed with the rebuild of the Royal BC Museum comes as many have criticized the lack of staffing in B.C. health-care, and the skyrocketing cost of living in the province.”

Presented with various options, 62 per cent of those polled would have proceeded with the status quo and not undertaken a rebuild of the museum.

1:56 Falcon takes aim at Horgan’s museum plan Falcon takes aim at Horgan’s museum plan – May 17, 2022

But the museum concerns don’t seem to be having a major impact on the BC NDP.

While Horgan’s approval has dropped seven points this quarter to 48 per cent the NDP still holds an 11-point advantage in vote intention.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on voter intention, 42 per cent say they would vote NDP in the next election with 31 per cent intending to vote for the BC Liberals.

The BC Green Party is currently supported by 15 per cent of would-be voters.

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon is viewed favourably by 23 per cent of British Columbians and unfavourably by 44 per cent, while a third of people remain uncertain.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted this online survey from June 7 to13, among a representative randomized sample of 615 B.C. adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.