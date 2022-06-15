Menu

Canada

B.C. Conservation Officer Service looking for grizzly with arrow in its head

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 8:07 pm
Grizzly bear with arrow in its head View image in full screen
This grizzly bear was spotted with an arrow in its head recently. BC Conservation Officer Service

The Conservation Officer Service is hoping the public can help them find a grizzly bear who is in need of help.

The organization said it received a photo earlier this week of a grizzly with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head.

A passing motorist saw the bear along Highway 37 North, just north of the Meziadin Junction, which is north of Gitanyow. The motorist then gave the photo to the Conservation Office in Smithers.

Click to play video: 'Rise in bear sightings in Okanagan communities' Rise in bear sightings in Okanagan communities
It is not known how the bear ended up with an arrow in its head. Its condition is currently unknown.

Read more: Wildlife biologists, Alberta Parks condemn photographer who disturbed bear den

Under the Wildlife Act, in B.C., there is no hunting season for any grizzly bear less than two years old or any grizzly bear accompanying it.

A person is not permitted to hunt and kill a grizzly bear unless they use the services of a licensed guide, according to the act, and they must submit the prescribed parts of the animal to an officer for inspection and measurement within 30 days after the last day of the continuous season, before taking the animal out of the province and before Dec. 5 of the year of the kill.

Anyone who has any information about the bear is asked to call the hotline at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

