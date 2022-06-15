High water levels, flows prompt partial closure of Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

High water levels and flows has prompted Parks Canada to close a number of locks along the Trent-Severn Waterway in the Peterborough area beginning Friday.

Officials with Parks Canada, which manages the waterway system, says over the past 15 days, area watersheds have received the equivalent of 100 to 200 per cent above the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.

Lock 19 (Scott Mills) in Peterborough and locks 22-27 from Nassau Mills to Burleigh Falls will all be closed, effective Friday, June 17.

View image in full screen Lock closures on the Trent-Severn Waterway effective June 17. Parks Canada

“Residents and visitors should exercise extreme caution around and on the water,” Parks Canada stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“This partial closure will protect boater safety and help to prevent shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses. All boaters are strongly encouraged to lower their speeds and watch their wake.”

Boaters are reminded to exercise extreme caution along the Trent-Severn Waterway, particularly around dams, as outflows have been maximized in an effort to combat the high water levels caused by significant rainfall. https://t.co/AWQITbmvNu — TSW Boater Info (@TSWBoaterInfo) June 14, 2022

Parks Canada says over the weekend residents around Lock 19 will see a controlled breach of the construction site at the dam to aid in the movement of water down the Otonabee River.

Advertisement