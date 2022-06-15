Menu

High water levels, flows prompt partial closure of Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 5:34 pm
Lock 26 of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Lakefield. A number of locks are closed due to high water levels and flows. View image in full screen
Lock 26 of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Lakefield. A number of locks are closed due to high water levels and flows. Parks Canada

High water levels and flows has prompted Parks Canada to close a number of locks along the Trent-Severn Waterway in the Peterborough area beginning Friday.

Officials with Parks Canada, which manages the waterway system, says over the past 15 days, area watersheds have received the equivalent of 100 to 200 per cent above the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.

Read more: Trent-Severn Waterway construction projects will not affect boating season: Parks Canada

Lock 19 (Scott Mills) in Peterborough and locks 22-27 from Nassau Mills to Burleigh Falls will all be closed, effective Friday, June 17.

Lock closures on the Trent-Severn Waterway effective June 17. View image in full screen
Lock closures on the Trent-Severn Waterway effective June 17. Parks Canada

“Residents and visitors should exercise extreme caution around and on the water,” Parks Canada stated.

“This partial closure will protect boater safety and help to prevent shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses. All boaters are strongly encouraged to lower their speeds and watch their wake.”

Parks Canada says over the weekend residents around Lock 19 will see a controlled breach of the construction site at the dam to aid in the movement of water down the Otonabee River.

