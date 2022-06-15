High water levels, flows prompt partial closure of Trent-Severn Waterway in Peterborough area

High water levels and flows has prompted Parks Canada to close a number of locks along the Trent-Severn Waterway in the Peterborough area beginning Friday.
Officials with Parks Canada, which manages the waterway system, says over the past 15 days, area watersheds have received the equivalent of 100 to 200 per cent above the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year.
Lock 19 (Scott Mills) in Peterborough and locks 22-27 from Nassau Mills to Burleigh Falls will all be closed, effective Friday, June 17.
“Residents and visitors should exercise extreme caution around and on the water,” Parks Canada stated.
“This partial closure will protect boater safety and help to prevent shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses. All boaters are strongly encouraged to lower their speeds and watch their wake.”
Parks Canada says over the weekend residents around Lock 19 will see a controlled breach of the construction site at the dam to aid in the movement of water down the Otonabee River.
