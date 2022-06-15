Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Brampton Civic Hospital in ‘code gridlock’ for more than 2 weeks

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Pandemic exacerbates crisis inside Brampton’s only hospital' Pandemic exacerbates crisis inside Brampton’s only hospital
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario city of Brampton, home to 600,000 people, only has one hospital. The facility was already stretched before the pandemic, and it's now at its breaking point. Jeff Semple takes you inside Brampton Civic Hospital. – Sep 16, 2021

A hospital in Brampton, Ont., has been under a “code gridlock” for more than two weeks as demand for beds continues to outpace its current capacity.

In an email to Global News, the William Osler Health System, the hospital network that operates Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General, said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been one of the “hardest hit health systems in Canada.”

“Like other Ontario hospitals, Brampton Civic Hospital, initiates a Code Gridlock when demand for inpatient beds outpaces current capacity,” the email read.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 370 people in hospital, 112 in intensive care

The health system said this is a “temporary measure” that is put in place to “help direct resources where they are needed most.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Even when Osler is in Code Gridlock, patients continue to receive the medical attention they need, regardless of which area of the hospital they are in,” the email said.

According to the William Osler Health System, as of 8 a.m., on Wednesday, Brampton Civic Hospital remained in a code gridlock that was initially enacted on May 31.

Click to play video: 'Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend' Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend
Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend – Jun 7, 2022

The health system said once demand stabilizes, the gridlock will be cleared and “normal operations will resume.”

“For context, Osler initiates and clears Code Gridlock throughout the year as patient volumes increase and decrease,” the email said.

“Osler continuously and actively reviews and implements strategies to address patient volumes and mitigate the need for Code Gridlock calls.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagBrampton tagOntario Hospitals tagBrampton Civic Hospital tagWilliam Osler Health System tagBrampton Civic tagbrampton hospital gridlock tagcode gridlock tagcode gridlock covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers