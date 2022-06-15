Brampton Civic Hospital in ‘code gridlock’ for more than 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Brampton, Ont., has been under a “code gridlock” for more than two weeks as demand for beds continues to outpace its current capacity.

In an email to Global News, the William Osler Health System, the hospital network that operates Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General, said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been one of the “hardest hit health systems in Canada.”

“Like other Ontario hospitals, Brampton Civic Hospital, initiates a Code Gridlock when demand for inpatient beds outpaces current capacity,” the email read.

The health system said this is a “temporary measure” that is put in place to “help direct resources where they are needed most.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Even when Osler is in Code Gridlock, patients continue to receive the medical attention they need, regardless of which area of the hospital they are in,” the email said.

According to the William Osler Health System, as of 8 a.m., on Wednesday, Brampton Civic Hospital remained in a code gridlock that was initially enacted on May 31.

2:23 Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend Remaining mask mandates for Ontario set to expire this weekend – Jun 7, 2022

The health system said once demand stabilizes, the gridlock will be cleared and “normal operations will resume.”

“For context, Osler initiates and clears Code Gridlock throughout the year as patient volumes increase and decrease,” the email said.

“Osler continuously and actively reviews and implements strategies to address patient volumes and mitigate the need for Code Gridlock calls.”