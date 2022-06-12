Ontario COVID numbers: 370 people in hospital, 112 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

There are 370 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data released by the provincial government.

There are also 112 people in an Ontario intensive care unit with or due to the virus.

The latest data represents a continuing decline in COVID-related hospitalizations. The numbers mean there are 158 fewer people in hospital Sunday compared to Saturday, with a week-on-week drop of 49 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 data may be lower on Sundays as some hospitals do not report over the weekend.

Ontario dropped many of its last remaining mask mandates — including on transit — on Saturday.

The province also reported 659 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Test positivity reported Sunday declined. A total of 6.5 per cent of test results reported on Sunday by Public Health Ontario were positive, compared to 7.1 per cent on Saturday.

Ontario recorded two new deaths Sunday.

