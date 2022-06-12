SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 370 people in hospital, 112 in intensive care

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'Critics argue Ottawa should lift all airport COVID-19 measures' Critics argue Ottawa should lift all airport COVID-19 measures
WATCH ABOVE: As of today, mandatory random COVID-19 testing for vaccinated passengers arriving at Canadian airports will be lifted though only for a few weeks. Transport Canada says the move will help eliminate some of the pressure facing airports across the country. But as Morganne Campbell reports, some critics disagree.

There are 370 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to data released by the provincial government.

There are also 112 people in an Ontario intensive care unit with or due to the virus.

The latest data represents a continuing decline in COVID-related hospitalizations. The numbers mean there are 158 fewer people in hospital Sunday compared to Saturday, with a week-on-week drop of 49 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 data may be lower on Sundays as some hospitals do not report over the weekend.

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 528 people in hospital, 110 in intensive care

Ontario dropped many of its last remaining mask mandates — including on transit — on Saturday.

The province also reported 659 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario mask mandates lapse for public transit, health care settings

Test positivity reported Sunday declined. A total of 6.5 per cent of test results reported on Sunday by Public Health Ontario were positive, compared to 7.1 per cent on Saturday.

Ontario recorded two new deaths Sunday.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers