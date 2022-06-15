New Brunswick man charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Police say they have charged a man in his 40s with child pornography offences and sexual interference.

In a release issued Wednesday, police say they received a report of child porn on a cell phone belonging to the 46-year-old accused.

Police also allege the children depicted on the cell phone were known to the man who had the phone.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at the accused’s home with several electronic devices seized, police say.

Police don’t name the man charged, but say he’s been released from custody and his release conditions include to not be anywhere near where children under the age of 16 are likely to congregate.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 15.