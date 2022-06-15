Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

China says it may have detected signals from alien civilization

By Kathryn Mannie & Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:39 pm
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2021 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope FAST under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. View image in full screen
Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2021 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope FAST under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Ou Donggu/Getty Images

China’s science ministry says they’ve picked up signals on one of their telescopes that could be signs of an alien civilization.

The scientists at Beijing Normal University say that the signals were identified earlier this year on the country’s giant “Sky Eye” telescope, and have called the signals “suspicious.”

On Tuesday, the Chinese state media outlet Science and Technology Daily reported that researchers were looking into a number of “possible technological traces” from intelligent civilizations elsewhere in the cosmos, reported Newsweek.

Read more: NASA will study UFOs, aims to shed light on ‘the unknown’

Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilization search team co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley, said the narrow-band electromagnetic signals differ from previously captured signals.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspicious signals, however, could be the result of radio interference. Zhang said that further investigation is required.

Mysteriously, the report was removed from the state-backed website with no explanation why. However, the news has been picked up by several media outlets, including state-run Chinese news sites, reported Bloomberg.

Read more: Google suspends engineer after claims that AI system has become sentient

The Sky Eye telescope’s official name is Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) and it is the largest single-dish radio telescope in the world, with a diameter of 500 metres (equivalent to 30 football fields, as the telescope’s website states.)

Trending Stories

One of its listed scientific goals is to search for extraterrestrial life.

Zhang’s extraterrestrial search team has encountered suspicious signals before, in fact. Two sets of unusual signals were found in 2020 while the team was processing data from 2019. Another strange signal was identified in 2022 when the team was observing exoplanets, Bloomberg reported.

Read more: Infant rockers blamed for 14 deaths; U.S. officials, Fisher-Price issue warning

One of the most famous examples in history of an unidentified signal from space was the mysterious Wow! signal, which was found by Ohio State University’s Big Ear telescope in 1977.

Story continues below advertisement
The Wow! signal represented as "6EQUJ5" on the data print out that prompted Jerry Ehman's famous exclamation.
The Wow! signal represented as “6EQUJ5” on the data print out that prompted Jerry Ehman’s famous exclamation. Big Ear Radio Observatory and North American AstroPhysical Observatory

An incredibly strong signal came through for more than a minute, prompting Jerry Ehman, a scientist working with the telescope, to circle where the signal appeared on the data print-out with a red pen and wrote “Wow!” next to it.

The source of the signal is still unknown and has been used to argue for the existence of alien life.

To date, there have been no detected radio signals that are considered to have come from an extraterrestrial civilization.

Click to play video: 'Canadian UFO expert Chris Rutkowski on the search for alien life' Canadian UFO expert Chris Rutkowski on the search for alien life
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
China tagAliens tagAlien tagExtraterrestrial life tagalien civilization tagalien signals tagChina detects aliens tagFAST telescope tagSky Eye telescope tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers