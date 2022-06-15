COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains at ‘low’ as active cases fall; 3 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “low risk,” for the second week in a row, according to a weekly update from the health unit on Wednesday.

The health unit said the index remains “low risk”. The index was “moderate risk” on May 18 and “high risk” on May 11.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:40 p.m.:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 80 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the June 8 update. On March 11, 2022, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 38 since the June 8 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 142 — down from 166 reported on June 8 and 174 reported on June 1. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,584 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Monday afternoon reported four inpatients, down from five reported on June 8 (most recent data). There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 345 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, three more since the June 8 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 62 additional resolved cases since June 8. The 7,362 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 355,983 doses administered — 933 more doses since June 8.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 54 per cent have three doses and 13 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 93 per cent have three doses, 48 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 64 per cent have three doses and 15 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 74 per cent have two doses and 16 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at its offices on King Street in Peterborough. All appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Outbreaks declared since June 8:

Congregate living facility (no. 42) in Peterborough: Declared June 14.

(no. 42) in Peterborough: Declared June 14. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared June 13.

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 25.

Outbreaks declared resolved since June 8:

Canterbury Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared June 3 and lifted on June 14.

in Peterborough: Declared June 3 and lifted on June 14. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Harvest House section. Declared May 30 and lifted on June 9.

The health unit reports 1,226 cumulative cases associated with 157 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — three more cases since June 8 update.