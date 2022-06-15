Menu

Canada

Parliament Hill bomb scare: RCMP probing false tip against Sikh men, Ottawa police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2022 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Parliament Hill explosives scare in Ottawa appears based on bad tip: sources' Parliament Hill explosives scare in Ottawa appears based on bad tip: sources
WATCH ABOVE: Parliament Hill explosives scare in Ottawa appears based on bad tip: sources

Ottawa police say the RCMP is conducting an ongoing investigation into the false bomb tip that led to the arrest of two Sikh rally organizers near Parliament Hill on Saturday.

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell shared that information in a letter to the city’s police services board Tuesday night.

Bell says in light of that investigation, Ottawa police is limited in what it can share about the circumstances around Saturday’s incident, but adds it will work to give as much information as possible to “ensure transparency.”

Read more: Parliament Hill explosives scare appears based on a bad tip: sources

Bell says police are aware of the effect law enforcement’s response had on the individuals who were arrested.

He says police have reached out to the leadership of Ottawa’s Sikh community and will be meeting with them later this week to get their feedback on the police response.

Click to play video: 'Parliament Hill closed as police operation underway to deal with ‘possible threat’' Parliament Hill closed as police operation underway to deal with ‘possible threat’
Parliament Hill closed as police operation underway to deal with ‘possible threat’

An RCMP spokesperson says that for privacy and operational reasons, it can only confirm details related to criminal investigations where charges have been laid.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
