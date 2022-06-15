Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

CFL’s Grey Cup, NHL’s Heritage Classic give Hamilton’s economy a $20-million boost

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 15, 2022 1:03 pm

The City of Hamilton spent about $370,000 for the right to host the 2021 Grey Cup and the NHL’s Heritage Classic this past winter.

In return, a pair of studies show the two events pumped about $20 million into Hamilton’s economy.

Read more: Grey Cup — Blue Bombers down Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime to win in 2021 Grey Cup

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says that return is the reason for making such investments on behalf of restaurants, hotels and other partners.

“Yes, there is an upfront cost,” says Eisenberger, “but there’s certainly significant spillover benefit that goes into all of the businesses that participate.”

Read more: Grey Cup arrives by Air Force chopper at Hamilton’s Bayfront Park

Story continues below advertisement

Director of tourism and culture Carrie Brooks-Joiner presented the economic impact studies to Hamilton’s general issues committee on Wednesday morning.

Trending Stories

She says the impact of the Grey Cup, in which the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, is measured at about $14.5 million, in return for a $200,000 municipal contribution.

“The outcome surpassed our expectations, other than the final score,” says Brooks-Joiner.

Read more: Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field shines in NHL Heritage Classic

She adds that about 60 per cent of the sell-out crowd of almost 27,000 people, were out-of-town visitors.

“The majority of them stayed overnight, which increased their spend in the city.”

The city invested $177,000 in the NHL’s Heritage Classic, for an estimated return of between $5 and $6 million.

Brooks-Joiner says that event generated 23,000 room nights at 11 Hamilton hotels.

Both games were played at Tim Hortons Field.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Grey Cup tagTim Hortons Field tagHamilton Tiger-Cats tagHamilton tourism tagNHL Heritage Classic tag2021 grey cup tag2022 NHL Heritage Classic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers