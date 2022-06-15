COVID-19: HKPR reports 2 deaths in Haliburton County; overall active cases at 29

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two deaths and 26 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week as total active cases decreased, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated each Wednesday — reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 12:20 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 29 — up from 60 reported on June 8 and 39 on June 1. The 26 new cases include five in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. Among the 29 active cases, there are 11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (five less), 12 in Northumberland County (12 less) and six in Haliburton County (13 less).

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 110 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — two new deaths since June 1. There have been 47 lab-confirmed COVID-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 17 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and four in Haliburton County (two more with deaths in Highlands East and Minden Hills)

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 142 reported so far in 2022 — one new admission since June 8 — with 66 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 67 in Northumberland County (one more) and nine in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 29 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 – one more since June 8. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no inpatients as of noon Wednesday.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,650 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,430 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,776 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 655 cases this year.

Vaccination

Vaccination data released this week:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.2 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 62.1 per cent with three doses.

88.9 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 62.1 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 159,117 first doses (28 more since June 8); 154,111 second doses (+93) and 102,023 third doses (+338).

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported over the past seven days:

There are two active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Extendicare Haliburton long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared June 1.

long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared June 1. Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared May 30 (but reported June 2):

Outbreaks deemed over, since June 8:

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8 as a facility-wide outbreak; lifted on June 8