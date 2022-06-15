Man facing charges after glass shattered at downtown St. Catharines storefronts

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a pair of mischief charges for allegedly shattering glass at a pair of downtown storefronts in St. Catharines, Ont., using a slingshot and metal ‘BBs.’

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the suspect caused about $2,500 in damage by shooting small holes into a business just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The suspect was observed riding a skateboard down St. Paul Street near James Street,” NRPS said in a release.

“The suspect can be seen retrieving a slingshot and a metal ‘BB’ and shooting the front of the business, breaking the glass.”

Police say the 31-year-old was captured in the act via video from NRPS’ Real Time Operations Centre and closed-circuit footage of the downtown area.

The man is also accused in a similar incident on June 10 in which a suspect, also on a skateboard, fired BBs into another business on St. Paul Street near Carlisle Street.

Damage in that case was estimated at $5,000.