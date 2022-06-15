Morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 15

Tech gadgets with Marc Saltzman, mental well-being in Décor and Design, and celebrating 10 years of the Prairie Lily.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 15 edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Tech gadgets for dads and grads
June is the time for grads and dads, and high on the gift list are tech gadgets.
From virtual sports to high-tech barbecues, there are many options to choose from.
Tech expert Marc Saltzman looks at the hottest in-demand gadgets.
Connecting mental health and interior design: Décor and Design
Is there a connection between mental health and well-being, and interior design?
Metric Design owner Tamara Bowman says it can affect your mood, feelings and general well-being.
In this Décor and Design segment, she explores how to ensure spaces make us feel good and mentally strong.
Celebrating 10 years of the Prairie Lily in Experience Saskatoon
It was 10 years ago that the Prairie Lily was launched into the South Saskatchewan River.
Co-owner Joan Steckhan recalls that day and the various options available for a trip on the Prairie Lily in this Experience Saskatoon segment.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 15
Rain starting up this afternoon will last into tonight.
Comments