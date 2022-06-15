Menu

Canada

Money laundering public inquiry report to be released Wednesday afternoon

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:23 am
Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

After nearly three years, 138 hearing days, 198 witness reports and more than 1,000 exhibits, the B.C. government is ready to release the final report from the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia.

Commissioner Austin Cullen is expected to take questions Wednesday afternoon, followed by Attorney General David Eby.

Both press conferences will be carried live on the Global BC website and streamed on Facebook.

Read more: Government to review money laundering inquiry report before public release, says Eby

The Cullen Commission’s final report is being released publicly as per the terms of the Public Inquiry Act and will be released in its entirety.

The report is expected to be more than 1,000 pages, and took longer than expected to complete due to the COVID-19 pandemic and connecting with witnesses.

Hearings and submissions were delayed until October, behind schedule by a few months.

Read more: B.C. money laundering report granted extension until June 3 after COVID-19 delays

The report looked into decisions made by casinos, BC Lottery Corp., and the government, and will examine why British Columbia became a hotbed for money laundering.

The government has made substantial policy changes already, including setting caps on cash transactions in casinos.

Politicians, including former minister Rich Coleman, testified during the public inquiry.

More information to come.

Click to play video: 'Federal government broadening scope of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules: Freeland' Federal government broadening scope of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules: Freeland
Federal government broadening scope of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules: Freeland – Feb 14, 2022

— with files from Richard Zussman and Canadian Press

