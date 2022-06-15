Money laundering public inquiry report to be released Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly three years, 138 hearing days, 198 witness reports and more than 1,000 exhibits, the B.C. government is ready to release the final report from the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia.

Commissioner Austin Cullen is expected to take questions Wednesday afternoon, followed by Attorney General David Eby.

Both press conferences will be carried live on the Global BC website and streamed on Facebook.

The Cullen Commission’s final report is being released publicly as per the terms of the Public Inquiry Act and will be released in its entirety.

The report is expected to be more than 1,000 pages, and took longer than expected to complete due to the COVID-19 pandemic and connecting with witnesses.

Hearings and submissions were delayed until October, behind schedule by a few months.

The report looked into decisions made by casinos, BC Lottery Corp., and the government, and will examine why British Columbia became a hotbed for money laundering.

The government has made substantial policy changes already, including setting caps on cash transactions in casinos.

Politicians, including former minister Rich Coleman, testified during the public inquiry.

— with files from Richard Zussman and Canadian Press

