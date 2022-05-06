Menu

Crime

B.C. money laundering report granted extension until June 3 after COVID-19 delays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 7:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Closing submissions underway in B.C. money laundering probe' Closing submissions underway in B.C. money laundering probe
After testimony from some 200 witnesses concluded last month, closing arguments are underway at the inquiry into money laundering in B.C. Casinos. John Hua has more on what this stage involves - and why the parties are asking the Cullen Commission to focus on what's happened since - and not hindsight – Oct 15, 2021

The deadline for the final report of British Columbia’s public inquiry into money laundering has been extended until June 3.

The B.C. government says in a statement the report’s submission had previously been due May 20, but the extension is a result of several members of the Cullen Commission inquiry team contracting COVID-19.

Commissioner Austin Cullen says his team members have since recovered and are healthy and working on the report.

Read more: Money-laundering inquiry must judge whether corruption reached top of B.C. government

Cullen himself did not contract COVID-19.

Trending Stories

The province announced the inquiry in 2019 after a series of reports to the government found what the commission called “extraordinary” levels of money laundering in the real estate, casino, horse racing and luxury car sectors, fuelled in part by the illegal drug trade.

The inquiry has heard from about 200 witnesses in hearings that started in May 2020.

Click to play video: 'Money laundering commission hears from whistleblowers' Money laundering commission hears from whistleblowers
Money laundering commission hears from whistleblowers – Oct 18, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
